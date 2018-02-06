It was several years ago when J.K. Rowling revealed that beloved Hogwarts headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, is gay. By then, she finished writing her books and the “Harry Potter” films were also done.

Now that the character will be brought back to life by Jude Law in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” Potterheads were excited to see his sexuality explored.

However, director David Yates said the upcoming film will not tackle his sexuality. When asked by Entertainment Weekly if the film will feature Dumbledore as a gay man, he replied: “Not explicitly, but I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other.”

“He’s a maverick and a rebel and he’s an inspiring teacher at Hogwarts,” he continued. “He’s witty and has a bit of edge. He’s not this elder statesman. He’s a really kinetic guy. And opposite Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, they make an incredible pairing.”

Maybe the next few films will delve into Dumbledore’s sexuality. This is what Rowling hinted when she responded to the angry comments she received about the interview. In her Twitter post, Rowling said that “Fantastic Beasts” is made up of five different movies, so there are so many more things to unpack as it progresses.

Rowling first revealed the truth about Dumbledore’s sexuality during a 2007 appearance at Carnegie Hall, and she confirmed that he really did fall in love with his best friend-turned-nemesis, Grindelwald.

“Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was. To an extent, do we say it excused Dumbledore a little more because falling in love can blind us to an extent? But, he met someone as brilliant as he was, and rather like Bellatrix, he was very drawn to this brilliant person, and horribly, terribly let down by him,” she said.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” will be released on Nov. 16, 2018. Photo: Warner Bros.