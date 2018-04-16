Two people were killed and one injured in a shooting that took place at Farmington School Apartments, Alcorn County, Mississippi, on Monday.

The incident took place at 5:45 p.m. local time (6:45 p.m. EDT) in the facility that is located in 4160 County Road 200, in Farmington. Two of the three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third was transported to Magnolia Hospital in critical condition, Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said, NBC affiliated WTVA reported.

No other details are available at this time regarding the shooting or the suspect. Alcorn County Sheriff's Office and the Farmington Police Department are currently investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.