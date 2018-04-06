Colman Domingo wasn’t originally a fan of the crossover between “Fear the Walking Dead” and its mothership series “The Walking Dead.”

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Domingo admitted that it took some time for him to come around to the idea of bringing “The Walking Dead” character Morgan Jones (Lennie James) to “Fear the Walking Dead.”

“I’m a fan of the crossover now,” said Domingo, who plays conman Victor Strand on “Fear the Walking Dead.” “[But] at first, I was a little hesitant, wondering what’s going to happen and what are we doing? Now I think it’s interesting because it keeps expanding the universe and I think I look forward to expanding even further, maybe to Russia or Japan. I would like to know how … other countries [are] dealing with this apocalypse.”

Domingo even expressed interest in crossing over to “The Walking Dead” in the future. “I would love to see Victor Strand pop up in ‘The Walking Dead,’” the 48-year-old actor said. “I think that’d be interesting. I think he would pilot a jet or something and get himself to you know wherever they’re at. He’d be a great challenge for them, they wouldn’t know what to do with him.”

With Morgan making a jump from “The Walking Dead” to “Fear the Walking Dead” this month, Domingo thinks that it’s also possible for his character to cross over to the mothership series.

“I think that could work,” Domingo told Express last December. “There’s no telling what Victor could do. I think he’s a master of surprises and if he turned up on ‘The Walking Dead,’ I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Asked which side (Team Rick or Team Negan) Strand would pick if he ended up crossing over to “The Walking Dead,” Domingo said that he couldn’t exactly say. “You never know with Victor,” the actor said. “He would assess the situation whatever moment he is in and make a decision based on that moment.”

“What I love about [‘The Walking Dead’] universe is that if you’re following Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), you need to know what side you would be on, and the same with Rick (Andrew Lincoln). It’s all about perspective,” he continued.

“The Walking Dead” Season 8 finale airs on Sunday, April 15 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC while “Fear The Walking Dead” Season 4 premieres right after at 10 p.m. EDT.