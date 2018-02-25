“Fear the Walking Dead” star Lennie James is hoping that the yet to be revealed Season 4 timeline of the AMC series will surprise fans.

In a recent interview with Metro, James said that he really couldn’t comment on which timeline the next season will be told. But based on the theories he’s been hearing from his family, the actor thinks that the Season 4 timeline is something that viewers are not expecting.

“As for timelines, I can’t really comment about that,” said James, who’s bringing his “The Walking Dead” character Morgan Jones to “Fear the Walking Dead” next season. “That’s part of the loveliness of what people will find out in season four of ‘Fear,’ is exactly in which timeline the story is being told. … But I do get comments back from kids and younger people in my family … and no one’s quite guessed it yet. No one’s guessed it on the way it’s going to be done which gives me really good heart. It means we’re probably doing it in the most interesting way and hopefully it’s going to be a surprise to people.”

While James is keeping the Season 4 timeline a secret, he previously told TV Insider that it’s going to be a continuation of Morgan’s story. “I can safely say that, in a weird way, it is both a continuation of that battle that Morgan’s having with himself and with the people around him, and it is still part of his journey to finding some kind of inner peace,” the English actor said. “But it’s not necessarily told in a straight line.”

Showrunner Ian Goldberg confirmed James’ comments, telling Entertainment Weekly that Season 4 is “going to be telling stories that experiment with time.”

“We’re playing around with narrative structure,” Goldberg’s fellow showrunner Andrew Chambliss added. “Hopefully, [we] have done it in such a way that when the audience thinks they’ve figured out where we’re going, we have a way to pull the rug out from under them. The decision to reach for those narrative techniques was to really make people feel on edge because this is how the characters feel in the apocalypse, never knowing what’s going to come around the corner.”

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4 premieres on Sunday, April 15 at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.