Evan Gamble has landed a recurring role in Season 4 of AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead.”

According to Deadline, Gamble will play Ennis, a rough-around-the edges type of survivor who only really cares about himself.

Shortly after his casting was announced, some of Gamble’s celebrity friends took to Twitter to congratulate him. See Milo Ventimiglia, Nikki Dixon, and Rich O’Toole’s tweets below:

Gamble is best known for his role as Sneed on Sundance TV’s “Hap and Leonard.” His other TV credits include The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries,” CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0,” “Criminal Minds,” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

According to the official logline for Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead,” the story of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family will now be told from the perspective of “The Walking Dead’s” Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who is now joining “Fear the Walking Dead” as a main character. Read the full logline below:

“In Season 4 of ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ we will see the world of Madison Clark and her family through new eyes — the eyes of Morgan Jones, joining the story from the world of ‘The Walking Dead.’ The characters’ immediate past mixes with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes and threats. They fight for each other, against each other and against a legion of the dead to somehow build an existence against the crushing pressure of lives coming apart. There will be darkness and light; terror and grace; the heroic, mercenary, and craven, all crashing together towards a new reality for ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’”

In addition to James, Gamble also joins other series newcomers Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, and Garret Dillahunt. As new showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly, Grace plays Althea, a survivor who “has a number of impressive weapons in her arsenal, and a curiosity and understanding of people.” Elfman, meanwhile, portrays Naomi, a recluse who “has a very good reason for keeping people at a distance.” Lastly, Dillahunt joins the cast as John, a “gentle soul who is no stranger to violence.”

Kevin Zegers is also set to make his first appearance in the new season, but details on his role are being kept under wraps.

Aside from Dickens, other cast members who are confirmed to return for Season 4 are Frank Dillane (Nick), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia), and Colman Domingo (Strand).

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4 premieres on Sunday, April 15 at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.