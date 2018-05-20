With most European leagues coming to a close this week and with the UEFA Champions League final just six days away, attention may be ready to shift to the most famous team-sport tournament in the world.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is just 24 days away with host-country Russia facing Saudi Arabia in the opening match on June 14. Thirty-two countries will be competing to reach the July 15 final in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

The group stage lasts two weeks with 16 countries advancing to the knockout round. The Round of 16 begins on June 30, with the quarterfinals set for July 6-7 and the semifinals scheduled for July 10-11. The third-place game takes place on July 14.

There is no clear "Group of Death" but the deepest group appears to be Group F, which includes defending champion Germany, along with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea. Group D should also be competitive, with Argentina the favorite, but with solid challengers in Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria.

Group A is probably the most wide open, with Russia, Uruguay, Egypt and first-timers Saudi Arabia.

Brazil, looking to overcome the disappointment of losing on their home soil in 2014, will compete in Group E with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Germany will be looking to draw even with Brazil for five titles. Germany famously defeated Brazil in the 2014 semifinals, 7-1, and are coming off a 2017 Confederations Cup title after defeating Chile, 1-0, at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg.

Italy also has four World Cup titles, but did not qualify for the tournament. The United States, which had not missed a World Cup since 1986, also failed to qualify.

Prize money for the champion is $38 million, with the other finalist receiving $28 million. The third-place winner gets $24 million, while fourth place gets $22 million.

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images