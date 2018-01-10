Since her split from Fifth Harmony in December 2016, Camila Cabello has experienced plenty of success, and a recent compliment from Elton John seemed to be one of the major highlights of the “Havana” singer’s solo career.

On Tuesday, the songstress came across a tweet from an interview John did with Beats 1 radio.

During the chat, the singer gushed about Cabello’s talent, which caused the starlet to become overly excited about the compliment.

“WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WHAT,” she wrote replying to the tweet.

“OH MY GOD ELTON JOHN KNOWS MY NAME?!” Cabello wrote shortly after.

In his interview, John revealed that he was a fan of the former Fifth Harmony singer and admired her music.

“I think she’s going to have an amazing year because she’s just so gorgeous and so much fun and she’s got a great voice and she has great attitude,” he said.

Even though the two have yet to come face to face, the “Diamonds” artist admitted that if they met, he wouldn’t be opposed to helping Cabello with her career.

“I’d just say congratulations. You make me happy. Your records make me smile. I love your voice. Anything I can do to help you I’ll do,” he said.

John went on to praise the “OMG” singer, and stated that her “vibrancy” makes him want to get up and dance anytime he hears her music.

Cabello previously revealed that many people told her that “Havana” wouldn’t be a good song to release, however, her voice on that record was what first caught John’s attention and made him a fan.

“People kept saying to us that this song was never gonna work at radio because they didn’t think people would ‘get it’ and today ‘Havana’ is 1 at pop radio, thanks to my amazing fan army and my lovely friends at radio for believing and supporting,” Cabello tweeted in November.

“Accomplishments are never the important part, getting to make music and do what I love every day is really the reward, but I know how hard u guys go for me and I really appreciate anybody who’s ever believed and supported me on this journey so far,” she added, while thanking those who stood by her side.

Cabello’s debut solo album, “Camila” is expected to be released on Friday.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images