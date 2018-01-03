The U.S. Figure Skating Championships begin Wednesday night at SAP Center in San Jose, California. The event is the final qualifying competition and helps determine who U.S. Figure Skating selects for the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on Feb. 8.

The U.S. will send 14 figure skaters to the Olympics. The U.S. took home a gold and a bronze at the Sochi Games in 2014.

There are several names to watch for in the single's competition, with the most notable being Ashley Wagner. The 26-year-old is looking to become the oldest American woman to skate in the Olympics in 90 years.

Other women include Mirai Nagasu, Bradie Tennell, Karen Chen, Mariah Bell and Polina Edmunds. Gracie Gold, who competed in Sochi, is not competing this season.

On the men's side, 18-year-old Nathan Chen of Salt Lake City might be Team USA's best hope to take home a medal.

Other men include Adam Rippon, Jason Brown, Max Aaron, Grant Hochstein and Vincent Zhou.

The U.S. Championships also include ice dancing teams and pair skating.

NBC and its sister networks will have coverage of the entire U.S. Championships. A live stream is available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Full TV Schedule (all times Pacific)

Wednesday — Ladies Short Programs (8-10 p.m., NBCSN)

Thursday — Pairs Short (1-2 p.m., Olympic Channel)

Thursday — Pairs Short (2-3:30 p.m., NBCSN)

Thursday — Men’s Short (5:30-9 p.m., NBCSN)

Friday — Short Dance (1-3:30 p.m., NBCSN)

Friday — Ladies Free (8-11 p.m., NBC)

Saturday — Pairs Free (1-3 p.m., NBC)

Saturday — Men’s Free (8-11 p.m., NBCSN)

Sunday — Free Dance (Noon-3 p.m., NBC)