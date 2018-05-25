Fans will meet a new version of Harrison Wells in Season 5 of CW’s “The Flash.”

Executive producer Todd Helbing told TV Guide that the next season of the Grant Gustin-led series will see Tom Cavanagh play an entirely new incarnation of Harrison Wells that viewers haven’t seen before.

“When I was up there shooting for the finale, [Tom] and I sat down and started talking about next season and a new character,” Helbing said. “I think we landed on one that’s pretty funny and unique, and I think it will give Tom a lot of meat to chew on.”

As for what’s in store for Caitlin next season, Helbing told TV Guide that her recent discovery that she's always had her powers “completely changes her thinking about her powers and obviously where they came from.” Helbing added that “it’s the main mystery for her next season, and it’s going to lead her down a path that she certainly did not expect to walk down.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Helbing suggested that viewers are going to know more about Caitlin’s family next season. “You’ve met her mother in the past seasons, you got a little glimpse of her father. But there’s gonna be a new dynamic with Caitlin and her family in Season 5,” the exec producer teased.

Meanwhile, viewers are going to see more of Iris (Candice Patton) and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) outside of S.T.A.R. Labs. “We’re going to get Iris out in the field again investigating and writing more,” Helbing revealed to TVInsider. “And Ralph, we explored a little bit of his detective side but not really, so next season we’re going to dive into that a little bit more.”

While details about what’s in store for Cisco (Carlos Valdes) next season are being kept under wraps, Helbing promised that Cisco is going to have a story. “It’s going to help us, hopefully, and not hurt us,” the exec producer said of what their plan for Cisco is.

Are you excited for Season 5 of “The Flash”? Tell us in the comments section below!

“The Flash” Season 5 is expected to premiere in October on The CW.