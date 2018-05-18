Grant Gustin gave a couple of hints about the two cliffhangers that will wrap next week’s Season 4 finale of “The Flash.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gustin called one of the cliffhangers “one of the most exciting” the show has ever done, while the other is “one of the most dark and confusing.”

To further explain his point, Gustin, who plays the title role, said: “When I say confusing, it’s more like, in ‘Flash’ world you just desperately want to know, ‘What does this mean?’ The first one gets you really excited about what’s to come, then the second one probably is going to make your stomach hurt, and want the next season immediately.”

News that the season ender will have two cliffhangers was first revealed by executive producer Todd Helbing in an interview with TVLine. According to Helbing, one of the cliffhangers will reveal the identity of the mystery girl played by Jessica Parker Kennedy, and the other will introduce the main villain for Season 5. Though Helbing didn’t drop any hints about the identity of the next main villain, he said that “most people that are familiar with the comics will probably be able to deduce who the big bad is.”

According to the synopsis for the season finale, Barry (Grant Gustin) and his team get help from a surprising ally in their battle against DeVoe (Neil Sandilands). As revealed in a promo photo for the hour, that surprising ally is none other than DeVoe’s wife, Marlize (Kim Engelbrecht).

In the trailer for the hour, Marlize, aka the Mechanic, seemingly helps Team Flash to get Barry into DeVoe’s mind using a Thinking Cap. “There’s gotta be another way. [Why not] get my consciousness inside DeVoe?” Barry says of how they could possibly stop The Enlightenment — The Thinker’s ultimate plan of removing the intelligence of everyone on Earth.

“Barry doesn’t have to carry the burden of this challenge on his own. It’s really a group effort,” Helbing told TVLine of how the heroes will take down DeVoe once and for all. The exec producer went on to say that Team Flash’s strategy to defeat The Thinker is “totally different” from anything viewers have seen before in a season finale.

“The Flash” Season 4 finale, titled “We Are the Flash,” airs on Tuesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.