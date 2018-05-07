Neil Sandilands said that the remaining Season 4 episodes of “The Flash” will impress fans.

“In the coming weeks, going into the season finale, we are going to blow your minds,” Sandilands, who plays The Thinker on the CW series, said in a recent interview Digital Journal. “The final two episodes are super awesome. The fans will be in for a ride.”

Without giving away any spoilers, executive producer Todd Helbing also teased to Entertainment Weekly last week that the ultimate showdown between Team Flash and The Thinker is something that viewers won’t expect. “It’s an ‘Inception’-inspired episode,” Helbing said of the season finale while name-dropping Nolan’s 2010 Oscar-winning film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role.

Titled as “We Are the Flash,” the finale will see Barry (Grant Gustin) and the rest of his team joining forces to take down The Thinker. “Barry doesn’t have to carry the burden of this challenge on his own. It’s really a group effort,” Helbing told TVLine, before noting that the team’s plan to defeat The Thinker is “totally different” from anything viewers have seen before in a finale.

Helbing added that the finale will feature two major cliffhangers. One of the cliffhangers will reveal the identity of Jessica Parker Kennedy’s mysterious character, and the other will introduce the main villain for Season 5. Though Helbing didn’t drop any hints about the identity of the next main villain, he said that “most people that are familiar with the comics will probably be able to deduce who the big bad is.”

Also in Sandilands’ interview with Digital Journal, the South African actor opened up about why he had a great time working on “The Flash.” “It is such an interesting character that I get to play,” he said of The Thinker who also goes by name Clifford DeVoe. “You always have more fun as a villain. You vicariously do things that you've always wanted to, and you get away with them.”

“The Flash” also introduced Sandilands to the comic book world. “‘The Flash’ was new to me. I am so enchanted by it,” the 43-year-old actor said. “The fans are incredible. They grew up with comic books, and we have such a diverse audience. It’s not just the younger crowd, it is everybody. I never knew people were so crazed by comic books. I am learning as I am going along. I thank them for the amazing response we have had, so far.”

“The Flash” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.