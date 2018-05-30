“The Flash” star Candice Patton wants to see Iris do her own thing a little bit more in Season 5 of the CW series.

“I would love to see Iris kind of away from Team Flash a little more, doing her own thing, especially reporting and being a journalist,” Patton told Popsugar when asked what she’s hoping for her character next season. “And I am really hoping that there’s a lot more heart in the show. The West-Allen family, our daughter, all of those dynamics will be really very interesting.”

Though viewers didn’t see Iris at Central City Picture News headquarters last season, Patton thinks that Iris still is still part of the newspaper.

“It’s a great question that I don’t think I even know how to answer,” Patton told TVLine and other news outlets last year when asked if Iris still work at Picture News. “[But] in my mind, I will always say, ‘Yes.’ I love Iris as a reporter. I will always hold out hope that we’ll see a future version of that on the show. That’s innately who I think that character is. I like to think that right now, she’s helping out Team Flash in a way that [is necessary] and, eventually, she’ll get back to reporting about all the stuff going on in Central City.”

Luckily for Patton, executive producer Todd Helbing told TVInsider last week that they’re “going to get Iris out in the field again investigating and writing more” next season.

As for Patton’s desire to see more heart in the show next season, fans would probably get some of that from the challenges that Iris and Barry (Grant Gustin) are going to face as first-time parents to Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy).

“I think we’re going to play with a lot of the real emotions when you have a child and how that changes your relationship when you’re parents,” Helbing told TV Guide. “My wife and I have gone through this with our two boys, there’s parent you and then there’s you you. There will be parent Barry and parent Iris and then Barry and Iris. Also, the different philosophies of being a parent. When you’re on the same page and when you’re not on the same page and when you figure out that you need to be on the same page to be effective. It’s going to be compounded, this issue, because they’re now parents to an adult.”

“The Flash” Season 5 is expected to premiere in October on The CW.