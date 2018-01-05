A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Hong Kong was rerouted to Anchorage, Alaska, Thursday after a "disruptive passenger" smeared feces all over the aircraft, Ted Stevens International Airport Police said.

FBI agents and airport police met with the male passenger from United Airlines flight 895 to interview him about the poop-smearing incident. The adult passenger was "smearing feces everywhere" within a couple of the plane's bathrooms, according to KTVA. He thereafter removed his shirt and attempted to pack it into the toilet.

The disruptive passenger was reportedly cooperative with the flight staff as he remained seated when the flight eventually landed in Anchorage. The flight arrived at Anchorage International Airport at 6:22 p.m., according to FlightAware.com.

"United Flight 895, traveling from Chicago to Hong Kong, diverted to Anchorage last night due to a disruptive passenger," Charles Hobart, a United Airlines spokesperson, told International Business Times. "Authorities met the aircraft upon its arrival at the gate. We provided hotel accommodations for our customers and are working to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible."

No charges were filed against the male flier, who was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. The Boeing 777, however, was grounded overnight for maintenance due to the excessive amounts of smeared excrement.

Further investigation into the incident is still underway.

This isn't the only feces-related dilemma to surface from an aircraft. A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Montana December 2017 to accommodate passengers who needed to alleviate their bowels after the aircraft's bathroom failed to function.

A representative for the Ted Stevens International Airport Police did not immediately respond to International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: Getty Iages