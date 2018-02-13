Former boxing champion Adrien Broner was arrested in Atlanta, and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery stemming from an alleged incident Monday, according to jail records.

Broner, 28, was booked into Fulton County Jail bond for allegedly groping a woman at a mall in Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Cincinnati native was released on $2000 cash bond Tuesday morning after a court hearing. It was unclear if Broner had an attorney.

The arrest came after the suspect, an unidentified woman, reported to police that she "had been inappropriately groped by a male later identified as Mr. Adrien Broner," spokesman Donald Hannah told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Broner has denied the allegation, police said.

A video obtained by TMZ, showed Broner and others, in what appeared to be an argument inside Lenox Square, a shopping mall in Georgia.

The footage also showed the junior lightweight taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department.

Broner caused a stir when he posted a cryptic message on social media last October, interpreted by many as a suicide warning.

"I’m sorry to my family and friends but I don’t want to be here no more," the boxer wrote on Instagram. "This s—t too much. I’m going home. I love y’all."

In October 2016, Broner received a misdemeanor battery charge for allegedly choking a waitress at Drai's, a nightclub in Las Vegas. He has been arrested for several times for robbery, gun possession, and public intoxication.

Broner is scheduled to fight Omar Figueroa Jr. on April 21.

