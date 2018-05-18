One of the world’s most popular video games is coming to the world’s most popular phone ecosystem in the near future. In a blog post on the official “Fortnite” website, developer Epic Games confirmed that the smash hit mobile version of the game would come to Android devices this summer.

Unfortunately, it did not get much more specific than that. Epic would only commit to putting “Fortnite” on Google’s mobile operating system before the leaves turn and football season starts, rather than give fans a specific release date.

“We are targeting this summer for the release,” Epic wrote in the blog post. “We know many of you are excited for this release, and we promise that when we have more information to share, you’ll hear it from us first.”

Customizable HUD, updates on Android release and Voice Chat. Get an update on the state of Mobile here!_https://t.co/tLEErEOhgn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 18, 2018

In the same post, Epic promised a number of improvements coming to the mobile version of “Fortnite” that both Android and iOS users will be able to eventually enjoy. Foe example, players will soon be able to customize the user interface to make the screen a bit less cluttered, if they choose to do so.

Epic will also add voice chat to the mobile version of the game. Since teamwork and coordination are key in duo and squad modes, the lack of in-game voice chat in mobile “Fortnite” has been a hindrance to players achieving victory. As a fun bonus, voice chat on mobile will work with players on other platforms, too.

It was only a matter of time before “Fortnite” came to Android, so Wednesday’s announcement was not a surprising one. The free-to-play battle royale game netted a cool $15 million from mobile players in less than a month after its launch, and so far it is only on iOS. Considering most smartphones run Android instead of iOS, Epic would lose a great deal of potential revenue by keeping it locked to Apple’s platform.

