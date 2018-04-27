A new rumor is going around claiming that “Fortnite” is heading to the Nintendo Switch. Developer Epic Games hasn’t announced anything official yet, but the Switch version of “Fortnite” might make its debut during Nintendo’s presentation at E3 2018 this June.

The rumor began on Twitter with the user named LeakyPandy (@LeakyPandy). The user shared some of the most “coherent and reasonable” information on the Switch version of “Fortnite” that was shared to them by the insider source.

First off, “Fortnite” for the Switch will be announced by Nintendo during its E3 2018 presentation on June 12. Nintendo has already shared its schedule for E3 2018, but the company focused mostly on “Super Smash Bros.” and its tournament for “Splatoon 2.” An announcement during the presentation isn’t out of the question as Nintendo did announce third-party titles at E3 last year.

“Fortnite” for the Nintendo Switch will include Save the World and Battle Royale game modes. Nintendo is rumored to position Battle Royale mode as the docked experience for the Switch, while Save the World mode will be for gaming on the go.

The leaker claims that Battle Royale mode won’t have any substantial differences from how it works on other platforms. The leaker also said that Battle Royale mode will support cross-platform play, but didn’t mention which platforms are going to be compatible.

Meanwhile, the Save the World game mode will offer local cooperative gameplay between Switch consoles. The leaker also claims that Save the World mode will have exclusive content that’s related to Nintendo’s IPs. NintendoLife pointed out that this shouldn’t come as a surprise since the Switch versions of “Rocket League” and “Skyrim” both feature exclusive Nintendo IP-related content.

LeakyPandy describes the information that it received as “gossip” and should be taken with a grain of salt. The leaker also said that they heard several contradicting information about the specifics of the game and only chose to share the most reliable information. LeakyPandy was also responsible for leaking correct information on the Nintendo Direct presentation that happened last month. The leaker was using the Twitter handle “@vandal_leaks” at that time, as pointed out by Game Rant.

It’s also important to point out that this isn’t the first time that it was rumored that a Nintendo Switch version of “Fortnite” was in the works. Back in February, video game journalist Marcus Sellars said that the game was indeed heading to the Switch console with a possible August or September release date.

“Fortnite” is one of the most popular games right now and is available in early access for the PC, macOS, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Nintendo has also seen great success with the Switch console, recently reporting that it has already sold 15 million units just after one year. Bringing “Fortnite” to Switch seems like a no-brainer at this point and all there is to wait for is an official announcement.

Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon