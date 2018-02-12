With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, buying a card for that special someone may not have been at the top of your list of things to do. Whether you already have a great gift and simply need a card to make things perfect, or are just interested in sending your sweetheart some love via the internet, there are a ton of free online e-cards available that can deliver a special message to your loved one.

Consider using these free e-card sites and apps to send your love on Valentine’s Day.

Cross Cards

Whether you are looking for a sentimental card, one with a religious touch, or an ecard that will make the recipient erupt in laughter, this is the site for you. Luckily, Cross Cards updates their ecards daily, which means you will have plenty of options to choose from when picking the perfect card for your sweetheart. No login is required unless you are a fan of sending ecards year round. In that case, creating a user account will allow you to keep track of your contacts, view ecards you have sent and received from others and more.

123Greeting Ecards

123Greeting Ecards offers a slew of free greeting cards online and can also be downloaded on your mobile device. On the app, it takes just a few seconds to send a virtual card that can brighten up someone’s day. The app also gives you the option to schedule your e-card up to two months in advance so you won’t ever miss an opportunity to send your loved one some well wishes on special days.

WrongCards

If you consider yourself the king or queen of sarcasm, this free e-card site will be perfect for you. WrongCards take the sentimental feel out of the holiday in exchange for some witty commentary instead. You can receive a notification when the recipient opens the e-card and have the option of scheduling the card to send the following day.

Punchbowl

This free ecard website allows you to customize the envelope, the text inside of the e-card, the rubber stamp greeting, and the postage stamp before sending it off to your Valentine. If you’re feeling generous, there is also an option to include a gift card along with your free e-card, but for those who want to continue on with the free option, be sure to pay attention to the cards you are viewing on Punchbowl. Only the options with the blue circle that reads “Free” at the top are available without charge. E-cards without the blue circle are for paying members only.

Open Me

Make Valentine’s Day special by customizing an e-card to your sweetheart. Open Me allows you to add a unique touch to the card by attaching a photo and giving you the option to write a special message. Of course, you can keep it simple and leave the card blank but you do have the option to mix things up.

Someecards

Add some sass to your Valentine’s Day with the blunt pencil drawn characters found on Someecards. The site offers a wide selection of pre-made cards but there is an option to create a custom card using your own clever text, image and background cover. There’s also the option to schedule your e-card for a specific time with an additional message, and it can also be sent out to multiple addresses. However, this option isn’t available on the app.

