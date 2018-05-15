It’s been 18 years since Tyra Banks starred in “Life-Size” opposite Lindsay Lohan (Casey) as Eve, a doll that’s come to life, but she’s ready to do it all again. Freeform announced on Tuesday that the film’s sequel, stylized as “Life Size 2” in the network’s press release, will premiere as a holiday movie later this year, along with another original mvoie.

Banks is set to not only reprise her role as Eve but to also executive produce the film. With everything for the movie finally getting finalized, one of the main things fans are surely wondering is whether Lohan will be making an appearance or not.

“Lindsay Lohan will… be in ‘Life Size 2,’ yes,” Banks told Steve Harvey when she was on his show last month. “I really, really want her to. We’re talking about it right now, and she has got to come back.”

Photo: Walt Disney Co.

While the network didn’t confirm on Tuesday that Lohan would, in fact, be joining Banks for the sequel, it seems like the “America’s Next Top Model” host is hard at work making it happen. Fans will also have to wait a little bit longer to find out who else will be rounding out the cast as Freeform has yet to share the lineup.

“In the sequel Eve has grown up,” the network revealed in the press release about its Upfront presentation on Tuesday. “This time she’s magically awakened to help a young woman learn to live and love again. Along the way, Eve experiences the ups and downs of real life in an edgy, fun, modern Christmas movie.”

This won’t be the only original holiday movie viewers can expect to see on Freeform this upcoming season. It will be joined by “Sleeping Together,” a rom-com about two strangers who have trouble sleeping, but find a unique way to fix the issue.

“After a brief meeting, [the two insomniacs] discover that they can only fall asleep if they are sleeping next to each other,” the press release shared. “What seems like an odd coincidence, and frankly a disruption to their lives, might be more meaningful than they’d like to admit.”

There’s no news yet about which programming event — November’s “Kick Off to Christmas” or December’s “25 Days of Christmas” — will feature “Life-Size 2” and “Sleeping Together,” but be sure to look out for them this holiday season on Freeform.