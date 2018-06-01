A new Galaxy S10 rumor has popped up in South Korea claiming that the upcoming device might feature a triple-camera setup on its back. A triple-camera setup is something that Huawei has done with the P20 Pro and it looks like Samsung wants to replicate the success of the device.

“Samsung, which has a lower-than-expected demand for its latest Galaxy S9 lineup, will consider to equip its next premium phone with the triple cameras and a 3-D sensor to reinvigorate its smartphone business,” KB Securities analyst Kim Dong-won said, according to The Investor. The analyst also believes that Samsung wants to bring triple cameras to the Galaxy S10 because the “iPhone X Plus” might also feature a similar setup when it launches in 2019.

If true, Samsung wants to overtake Apple when it comes to including a triple-camera setup on one of its phones. This could generate a lot of hype and potentially increase the demand for the Galaxy S10. Galaxy S9 sales are better than 2017’s Galaxy S8, but it might not reach the impressive numbers of the Galaxy S7, which sold 48 million units in its first year. The Galaxy S9+ also sold more than the regular model and it is rumored to be due to the presence of dual cameras.

The only smartphone that has triple cameras right now is the Huawei P20 Plus, which has a 40-megapixel lens, a 20-megapixel monochrome lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It’s possible that Samsung could bring a similar setup to the Galaxy S10, as speculated by Phone Arena. The Investor’s report also reiterated on the rumor that the Galaxy S10 will have 3D sensing capabilities on its cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to be released sometime during the first half of 2019 — the same year Samsung will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy S series.

Meanwhile, it was reported last week that Apple could be developing a triple-camera setup that includes advanced 3D sensing capabilities using stereoscopic vision for a future iPhone model. This means two sensors of the triple-camera module would be able to capture images from different angles and the device would be capable of calculating the distance between the object and the camera.

The third sensor might also feature a camera lens with a longer focal length to deliver enhanced zoom capabilities. Apple has already applied 3D sensing technology to the iPhone X through the TrueDepth camera system on the device’s notch.

Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes