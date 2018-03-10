Fans may still be forced to wait for the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones," but that doesn't mean they can't relive some of the better moments from the show in the meantime.

While spending the next year ("Game of Thrones" is slated for a 2019 return, though an exact date has yet to be confirmed), waiting, fans can naturally continue rewatching Seasons 1-7. However, there is another way to also get a fix from the show—by remembering some of the smart and really great dialogue.

The show has some of the smartest writing on television, with a single word never wasted. In addition to words never really being wasted, characters often say some of the wittiest, bravest, most inspiring, deliciously evil, and absolutely beautiful things to one another. To keep you satisfied while you wait, here are the best 21 quotes from the show's first seven seasons.

Season One:

"The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword," --Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), "Winter is Coming"

"Let me give you some advice, bastard: never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor, and it can never be used to hurt you." -- Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)

"First lesson: stick 'em with the pointy end." -- Jon Snow (Kit Harington), "The Kingsroad"

"I am a Khaleesi of the Dothraki! I am the wife of the great Khal and I carry his son inside me! The next time you raise a hand to me will be the last time you have hands." -- Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), "Cripples, Bastards and Broken Things"

"When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground." -- Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), "You Win or You Die"

Season Two:

"Power resides where men believe it resides. It's a trick, a shadow on the wall, and a very small man can cast a very large shadow." -- Varys (Conleth Hill), "What is Dead May Never Die"

"I will hurt you for this. A day will come when you think you are safe and happy and you joy will turn to ashes in your mouth...and you will know the debt is paid." -- Tyrion Lannister, "The Prince Of Winterfell"

Season Three:

"Chaos... isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder. Many who try to climb it fail and never get to try again. The fall breaks them. And some, who are given the chance to climb, they refuse. They cling to the realm. Or the gods. Or love. Illusions. Only the ladder is real. The climb is all there is." -- Petyr Baelish (Aiden Gillian), "The Climb"

"If you ever call me 'Sister' again, I'll have you strangled in your sleep."-- Cersei Lannister, "Second Sons"

"Any man who must say, 'I am the king' is no true king." -- Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), "Mhysa"

"Oh, I'm a monster? Perhaps you should speak to me more softly, then. Monsters are dangerous and just now kings are dying like flies." --Tyrion Lannister

Season Four:

"You know nothing, Jon Snow." --Ygritte (Rose Leslie), "The Watchers on the Wall"

Season Five:

"Lannister, Targaryen, Baratheon, Stark, Tyrell...they're all just spokes on a wheel, This one's on top, then that one's on top, and on and on it spins, crushing those on the ground." "It's a beautiful dream: stopping the wheel. You're not the first person who's ever dreamt it." "I'm not going to stop the wheel. I'm going to break the wheel," -- Daenerys Targaryen to Tyrion Lannister, "Hardhome"

Season Six:

"That's what I do. I drink, and I know things." --Tyrion Lannister, "Home"

"What will you do, then? You have no support, not anymore. Your brother's gone, the High Sparrow saw to that. The rest of your family have abandoned you, the people despise you. You're surrounded by enemies, thousands of them—you're going to kill them all by yourself? You've lost, Cersei—it's the only joy I can find in all this misery." - Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg), "The Broken Man"

Season Seven:

"Leave one wolf alive, and the sheep are never safe," Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), "Dragonstone"

"You love her. You really do love her. You poor fool. She'll be the end of you." -- Olenna Tyrell, "The Queen's Justice"

"I'd hate to die like your son. Clawing at my neck, foam and bile spilling from my mouth, eyes blood-red, skin purple. Must have been horrible for you, as a Kingsguard, as a father. It was horrible enough for me, a shocking scene. Not at all what I intended. You see, I'd never seen the poison work before. Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me."-- Olenna Tyrell

"I can't have children." "Who told you that?" "The witch who murdered my husband." "Has it occurred to you she might not've been a reliable source of information?" -- Jon Snow to Daenerys Targaryen, "The Dragon and the Wolf"

"Game of Thrones" returns to HBO in 2019.

