Fans are eager to know which characters will still be left standing when "Game of Thrones" comes to an official end in 2019. Now two theories seem to suggest which two main characters definitely won't be around to finish off the war of the Seven Kingdoms.

Fans have been expressing several different theories about how things could pan out on the show's eighth and final season for some time, and recently, some fans have expressed that they felt the HBO series hinted what fates would befall Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Carke) before the series came to a close. To support these theories, fans looked back to clues they felt were left back in Season one.

For Daenerys, a Reddit user who goes by gdragonfan29 prophesized that the show had revealed she would survive the entire series and eventually take over the Iron Throne through the warning Mirri Maz Duur (Mia Soteriou) gave her when she asked her to revive Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa).

"Back in season 1, Dany was told that 'only death pays for life' when she was trying to save Khal Drogo. I think there was a lot more significance to that than we thought, and the same idea can be applied to the endgame of the show... Essentially, the 'death pays for life' applies to the endgame because Dany will win the wat against the WW's and she and Tyrion [Peter Dinklage] will then defeat Cersei [Lena Headey], but she will lose those she loves—Jon [Kit Harington], Jorah [Iain Glen-, and her dragons. Only the death of all those she loves will pay for the 'life' of the suffering people of the Seven Kingdoms that she wants to save."

Meanwhile, a second Reddit user, Shannoncottr, theorized that it's been determined which Stark children would live based on if their Dire wolves have died. Should that theory be true, it would mean that both Sansa and Bran (Isaac Hampstead-Wright) would be slated to die in the show's final seasons, as Bran's wolf, Summer, died in season five, while Sansa's wolf, Lady, was the first killed, back in the series' second-ever episode.

"I was thinking that maybe the Starks who survive could be foreshadowed by the status of their direwolf," the theory states. "Rickon and Robb are already dead (as are their direwolves). So are Bran and Sansa's (if my theory is correct they will die). Nymeria has been detached from Arya which makes me think while Arya will live, she won't be as involved as a Stark. Ghost and Jon are the only pair who are actually together and alive so Jon would survive till the end."

However, another fan quickly dismissed that theory, stating instead that the deaths of the direwolves was likely more meant to signify changes in the characters overall.

"The death of a direwolf doesn't have to foreshadow the literal death of its Stark counterpart. It could signify a metaphorical change in identity. For Sansa, the loss of Lady signified the death of her innocence and her beginning to become a Southerner. For Bran, Summer's death could signify him no longer being just Bran Stark and becoming the 3-Eyed Raven," the commenter wrote.

"Game of Thrones" will return to HBO in 2019.

