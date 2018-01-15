Since the real Jason Morgan returned to “General Hospital” and it was revealed that the man living his life was actually his twin, Drew Cain, the news has been hard to accept for both characters. However, it seems like Drew may be going to great measures to keep his memories in the past.

While Jason (Steve Burton) had years of his life stolen, Drew (Billy Miller) was given his memories and believed that he was Jason. Drew, who is determined to maintain his life with Sam (Kelly Monaco), has done little to help with the investigation to find out who turned their lives upside down.

Although Drew has insisted that he cannot remember anything from his past, including his time as a decorated Navy SEAL, he has displayed some suspicious behavior that hints he may remember a lot more than he is letting on.

Here are five clues that suggest Drew may be getting his memory back.

1. Drew Flew A Plane

Over the summer Drew, who believed he was Jason at the time, shocked everyone when he showed great skill when flying a plane. At the time, Drew found a jet and flew the plane to Cassadine Island to rescue Port Charles residents who were stuck there.

2. He Saved Himself In A Fire

“GH” fans know that if there’s one thing the residents of Port Charles are good at doing, it’s playing damsels in distress, so it was quite a shock when Drew managed to survive what should have been a deadly fire. When Julian Jerome (William deVry) left Drew and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) in a burning building, it was clear the two were marked for death. However, something clicked for Drew and he suddenly knew exactly how to block out the smoke and how to properly use the vents to get to safety.

3. Drew Swam In Water For Hours

Drew seemingly showed off his Navy SEAL chops on two occasions. After Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher) went missing, Drew searched the icy waters of Cassadine Island to find the prince who was actually trying to fake his own death.

He showed off his swimming skills once again following the car explosion that jolted Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) off of a cliff. Drew immediately dove into the frigid waters to try and save him but failed to locate him.

4. He Fixed The Haunted Star

On New Year’s Eve, Sam and Jason were stuck on the Haunted Star and Jason suggested that he could try to fix the boat. However, Sam joked that he didn’t know the first thing about boats even though he is skilled at motorcycles and cars. When Drew arrived, Jason left and he told Sam that he would fix the boat using Jason’s memories.

5. Drew Couldn’t Fix His Car

Jason is very skilled when it comes to repairing automobiles, however, when Carly (Laura Wright) hired someone to mess with Drew’s car engine, he was left stranded with no idea how to fix the vehicle.

Fans will just have to wait and see if Drew ever reveals that he actually remembers his past. “General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.