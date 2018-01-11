Sam may be ready to take the next step in her relationship with Drew but not everyone agrees that this is the right time for her to enter into a new marriage. As she prepares to divorce Jason on the Thursday, Jan. 11 episode of “General Hospital,” Alexis’ doubt about her daughter’s actions may finally force Sam to address her true feelings about the two men.

After attempting to gain a new marriage license while still married to Jason (Steve Burton), Sam (Kelly Monaco) asked him for a divorce so she could marry Drew (Billy Miller). Heartbroken over the request, Jason agreed to divorce Sam so she could be happy.

However, in the promo for the upcoming episode, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) doesn’t seem keen on rushing the divorce process.

In the video, Alexis tells Sam that this is the time to speak up if she is having any doubts about going through with the divorce from Jason.

After telling her mother that she and Jason shared a kiss on New Year’s Eve, Alexis has told Sam that she should take her time when it comes to marrying Drew, since Jason is still on her mind.

Nonetheless, Sam has continued to stand by her desire to marry Drew because he can give her a life that Jason can’t offer her.

However, upcoming spoilers reveal that Sam makes her intentions known, but it is unclear what those intentions are. Viewers know that Sam has no desire to hurt Jason and still cares for him, but they are also aware that she has said she is ready to move on with her life.

While she mulls over her petition for divorce, Drew will be given some information about his past that he may not like.

In the promo, Curtis (Donnell Turner) reveals that he has found some information about Drew McCain, but Drew doesn’t look too thrilled to learn about the person he once was.

Since finding out he wasn’t the real Jason Morgan, Drew has not been eager to dig up his past and try to gain his own memories back.

Meanwhile, Jason has been working around the clock to try to figure out who was behind his disappearance and why Drew was given his memories.

Will this new information ruin Sam and Drew’s wedding plans or will they finally be able to put Jason in their past?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.