Drew and Franco have been down a tough road full of ups and downs, and it seems like the two have finally reached a good place with one another. On the Thursday, April 19 episode of “General Hospital,” Drew inquires about Franco’s well-being while Franco calls out a liar.

After Drew (Billy Miller) learned that Franco (Roger Howarth) pushed him down the stairs to protect him when they were children, the two appear to be on better terms. Following countless hours of therapy, Franco was able to realize he was actually pushing Drew in order to save him from being molested by Jim (Greg Evigan), who at the time, was already molesting Franco.

In the promo for the ABC soap, Drew asks Liz (Rebecca Herbst) how Franco is doing and she smiles as if she is happy that Drew is actually checking in on the man he once hated. While it is nice he cares, Liz may not have great news to tell Drew.

In the previous episode, Liz woke Franco up from a bad dream about a little boy calling for help. He then showed Liz the list Jim gave him consisting of the names of the boys he molested.





While Liz had her doubts about the authenticity of the names, Franco was sure it was real. Franco struggled to decide what he should do with the list and whether the boys on it would want to hear from him.

Later on in the promo, Franco is seen in Kevin’s (Jon Lindstrom) office saying that every word out of his mouth is a lie.

While Franco appears to be calling his therapist a liar, there could be more to the conversation. In the past, Kevin has used a variety of different methods to treat Franco and his latest treatment could involve Franco verbally confronting his past.

On the other hand, Franco may have found out some new information or uncovered another memory and could consider Kevin a liar for possibly hiding the matter from him.

Is Franco really calling out his therapist or do his words mean something deeper?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

