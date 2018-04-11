Maxie has finally found someone she can be herself around since Nathan’s death and isn’t interested in losing his companionship. Meanwhile, Jason is digging deeper into the past for answers. On the Wednesday, April 11 episode of “General Hospital,” Maxie confronts Nina about her behavior towards Peter while Jason discusses his investigation of Henrik with Anna.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of “General Hospital,” Maxie (Kirsten Storms) tells Nina (Michelle Stafford) that Peter (Wes Ramsey) brings her comfort and suggests it should be a good thing.

Since Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) death on the ABC soap, Maxie has found it hard to be around her loved ones because of their connection to Nathan. Although she is unaware that Peter is really Henrik and technically Nathan’s brother, she finds comfort in spending time with someone she believes has no ties to her dead husband.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Maxie will ambush Nina. Chances are the ladies’ chat will consist of Maxie trying to convince Nina that Peter is a good person and has been a big help to her since Nathan’s death.

While it is unclear if Nina will go along with Maxie’s argument, she has already hired Curtis (Donnell Turner) to dig up dirt on Peter. Even though Nina believes she is protecting Maxie by looking into Peter’s past, if her sister-in-law finds out what she’s up to, Nina could ruin their relationship.

Elsewhere in the preview, Jason (Steve Burton) tells Anna (Finola Hughes) that he had some news about the search for Henrik. Jason already believes that Henrik is leaving clues for his mother and is convinced that he is in possession of Faison’s (Anders Hove) lighter. Although Anna asked Jason to suspend his investigation, he kept digging and could have uncovered something that will be useful to him.

“GH” spoilers suggest Anna will strike out but push forward. Jason uses the word “had” when he addresses Anna about Henrik, which means he could have lost the information or no longer feels comfortable exchanging information with her.

Anna has said she wants to find Henrik and right Faison’s wrongdoings. However, she is secretly hiding the fact that she believes Henrik was the child she gave birth to and that she wants to protect him.

Will Jason finally ditch Anna and look for Henrik on his own or will she be able to remain one step ahead of him in their investigation?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC