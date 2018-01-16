Jason is officially back on the market after divorcing Sam, but his newly single status on top of the lack of answers about his and Drew’s predicament has only caused his hope to dwindle. On the Tuesday, Jan. 16 episode of “General Hospital”, Sonny suggests that there may be another way to find answers, but Jason may not be able to take any more disappointment.

In the previous episode, Jason (Steve Burton) was confronted over his decision to give Sam (Kelly Monaco) everything she wanted in the divorce to make her happy. While he believes he did the right thing, Jason has done nothing to make himself have a brighter outlook on life.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells Jason that they are going to use Faison’s (Anders Hover) other son to lure him out of hiding. However, Jason looks skeptical about his friend’s plan.

The two have already decided that Nathan (Ryan Paevey), one of Faison’s sons, had nothing to do with Drew receiving Jason’s memories, but they haven’t got a clue who could be Faison’s other son. Will Sonny’s new plan lead to another dead end?

Jason has been slowly unraveling amid his divorce from Sam, who is desperate to marry Drew (Billy Miller), and the continuous disappointment he faces after each lead fails to bring him closer to the truth.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) has done his best to help Jason in his investigation to find Faison. Most recently, he began emailing someone who may have known Faison’s whereabouts but the individual called his bluff, thus ending the one good lead they had, breaking Jason’s hope once again.

Aside from another failed lead, Jason is also under pressure from Sonny to tell Sam that he loves her. After Diane Carolyn Hennesy) told Jason he failed to make Sam happy because it’s clear she still loves him, Sonny told him he needs to be upfront with his feelings.

However, if Sam rejects him for his twin brother once again, will Jason finally reach his breaking point?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC