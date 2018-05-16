The Nurses Ball has finally arrived and while some of Port Charles’ elite are gathering together for a night of fun and charity, others will be looking for answers. On the Wednesday, May 16 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason will try to help Carly expose Nelle while Sam turns her attention to a vulnerable Maxie.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap, Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells Jason (Steve Burton) he thinks Carly (Laura Wright) is breaking down. In the previous episode, Carly was accused of attempted murder after Nelle (Chloe Lanier) told the cops she pushed her down the stairs.

Although Carly insisted Nelle fell down the stairs while they were fighting over a blanket, the cops couldn’t seem to find the item and Sonny contemplated whether his wife was imagining things.

Despite Sonny’s doubts of Carly, Jason fully believed his old friend and suggested that Nelle had to leave some sort of trail behind if she was the one messing with Carly. “GH” spoilers reveal Jason will ask Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) for help.

If anyone can track down any form of digital evidence, it’s Spinelli. Viewers know Nelle started off her plan of driving Carly crazy by placing anonymous phones calls to make the mourning mother believe she was being haunted by her dead son Morgan (Bryan Craig). Will Spinelli be the key to exposing Nelle’s lies?

Elsewhere in the promo, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) meets up with Peter (Wes Ramsey) ahead of the Nurses Ball, where he tells her he has something for her. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) plans will be thwarted.

Sam has been working with Curtis (Donnell Turner) to expose who Peter really is after they learned he lied about his past. Furthermore, Sam hasn’t been thrilled with the idea of a pregnant Maxie, who is still mourning the death of her husband, getting close to the man who is lying about his identity.

While it is unclear what Sam’s next move will be to expose Peter, it appears it won’t work out the way she hoped. Will Peter’s gift bring him and Maxie closer together or will Sam be able to break their bond before things get too serious?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.