While Nelle’s plan to get close to Michael initially went off without out a hitch, it seems things may have gone a little too far. On the Monday, May 14 episode of “General Hospital,” Carly will be accused of purposely wanting to hurt Nelle and her baby.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, someone is heard voicing their concern about whether Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will die while Monica (Patty McCormack) lets Carly (Laura Wright) know she is calling the police.

In the previous episode, Carly yelled at Nelle over the penguin mobile Ava (Maura West) gifted her because of its connection to Morgan (Bryan Craig).

Nelle eventually pretended to be devastated over Carly’s rant and ran upstairs to the nursery. Joss (Eden McCoy) then confronted her mother over her behavior and forced her to go find Nelle and apologize.

Photo: ABC When Carly finally found Nelle, she was in the nursery with a blanket identical to the one Morgan had. The moment made Carly realize Nelle is the one who has been trying to drive her crazy.

When Carly confronted her over her manipulation, Nelle denied being responsible for Carly losing her mind. Nelle then left the room, but Carly went after her and pulled the blanket, which resulted in Nelle falling down the stairs.

”General Hospital” spoilers reveal Nelle will have a bizarre stroke of luck. Chances are Nelle and the baby will be just fine after her fall. However, that stroke of luck could also include everyone in the party completely turning against Carly.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of “GH,” Joss abandons her mother to get to the hospital in order to take care of Nelle. Monica also reminds Carly of the time she once fell from the top of the Quartermaine stairs and suffered a miscarriage.

She then goes on to accuse Carly of knowing the dangers of fighting at the top of the staircase and alleges she purposely wanted to harm Nelle.

Will Carly actually do time for hurting Nelle after months of being manipulated by the spiteful young woman?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.