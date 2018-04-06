Liz and Drew may finally be on good terms but Franco and his adoptive brother have not settled all of the ongoing conflicts in their lives. On the Friday, April 6 episode of “General Hospital,” Liz and Jake are put in a life or death situation as Drew continues to question the only mother he has ever known.

In the previous episode of the ABC soap, Drew (Billy Miller) let Liz (Rebecca Herbst) know that their relationship was in a good place and would continue to stay that way going forward. He also told Jake (Hudson West) he had changed his opinion of Franco (Roger Howarth) for the better, and no longer had feelings of pure hatred.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of “General Hospital,” Liz is seen telling Jake to run as Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) stands behind her. Jim is desperate to get revenge against Drew and Franco for ruining his life in Port Charles.

In the teaser for the upcoming week, Jim is seen with his gun pointed at Liz’s back and tells her to do what he says so she and her son won’t get hurt. Stuck in a deadly situation, Liz is forced to find a way to save her son’s life.

In the video, Liz tells Jake to run while Jim yells in the background as if he was caught off guard by Jake’s escape. Will the boy be able to get away or will Jim stop him using deadly force?

Meanwhile, Drew is still in the hospital talking to Betsy (Deborah Strang), who previously screamed in terror when she saw Jim lingering outside of her hospital room. “GH” spoilers reveals Drew will be shaken.

Betsy is expected to continue to ask for Bobby, the name Franco went by as a child, and in the process of requesting to see her son, she will manage to share some unsettling news.

Will Betsy finally reveal what really happened the day Drew ended up at the bottom of the stairs when he was a child or will she tell him something even more disturbing?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC