Carly is convinced the chilling phone calls she has been receiving are more than a simple prank and wants answers. On the Monday, Feb. 26 episode of "General Hospital," Carly may discover that more than one person is taunting her with her son's death.

In the previous episode of the ABC soap, Carly (Laura Wright) reached out to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) to get down to the bottom of the mysterious phone call, but after tracing the location of the number, Dante realized it has a dark connection to Carly's past.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Carly tells Dante she needs to figure out what’s going on. When Dante traced the number to a payphone along Route 35, Carly assumed they missed a clue because they were searching during the night, and had little to no light to conduct an investigation.

However, Dante told Jason (Steve Burton) the payphone was two-hundred yards away from where Morgan (Bryan Craig) died from a car explosion.

As the two spoke, Carly went off to try to find clues, but someone watched the trio from the bushes.

Meanwhile, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) has been hard at work trying to push Carly out of Michael's (Chad Duell) life. Nelle believes driving Carly crazy will allow her to get closer to Michael and help him see that he has feelings for her.

Nelle has been trying to push Carly into insanity by taunting her with recordings of Morgan's voice, and most recently a recording of an explosion. While Nelle's plan is starting to break Carly down, the expecting mom has also been busy trying to get closer to Carly's daughter.

"GH" spoilers reveal Nelle will bond with Josslyn (Eden McCoy). In the promo, Josslyn appears surprised when she discovers there may be a chance Nelle and Michael could get back together.

In the past, Carly has not been thrilled about the fact Josslyn has had contact with Nelle, and despite her mother's disapproval, it seems like the rebellious teen has no plans on cutting ties with the mother of her unborn niece or nephew.

However, if Nelle was busy bonding with Josslyn over a nice meal miles away from the payphone, who was watching Carly, Dante, and Jason from the bushes?

Could Nelle be working with someone else in her plot to bring Carly down or is the mom-to-be just one of many people looking to destroy Carly's life?

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.