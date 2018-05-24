Nelle is on a mission to turn everyone against Carly, but Michael’s visit with his mother in jail could ruin her plans. On the Thursday, May 24 episode of “General Hospital,” Michael decides it’s finally time to speak to Carly after Nelle’s baby shower disaster.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera, Michael (Chad Duell) says he wants to hear Carly’s (Laura Wright) side of the story. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) previously told him that his mother intentionally pushed her down the stairs to hurt the baby.

Although Michael had his doubts about his mother’s intentions, Jason (Steve Burton) reminded him that Carly would never hurt his baby and he needs to be cautious around Nelle. It appears Jason’s words resonated with him since the father-to-be is finally ready to speak with his mother.

However, there is no telling which way the conversation will go. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Carly is upset. After being arrested for pushing Nelle down the stairs, she has been fighting to convince those around her that she is innocent.

Unfortunately, the only one who seems to believe her is Jason, who is busy dealing with his own problems at the moment.

Following her arrest, Carly claimed she and Nelle were fighting over a baby blanket that was similar to the one Morgan (Bryan Craig) once had. However, no one can seem to locate the item and Nelle told police it didn’t exist.

Carly’s recent erratic behavior, which was brought on by Nelle’s manipulation, and the lack of evidence to back up her baby story makes her appear as if she is losing her mind.

In the promo, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) she believes Carly was way more out of control than she’s willing to admit. The revelation by two people close to Carly is just another perk to Nelle’s plan to push Carly into insanity and out of Michael’s life.

Will Carly be able to convince Michael that Nelle has been trying to drive her crazy or will her family really allow her to go down for attempted murder?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC