Peter’s true identity as Henrik Faison has finally been exposed, but the revelation will bring out different emotions from the residents of Port Charles. On the Wednesday, May 22 episode of “General Hospital,” Maxie is let down, while Peter uses his incident with Jason to his advantage.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) asks Peter (Wes Ramsey) why he’s in handcuffs. In the previous episode, Maxie couldn’t help but gush over how great Peter was when he delivered her baby boy.

However, it was awkward for Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to listen to because they already knew the truth about Peter’s identity.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Maxie will be disheartened. Peter appears to end up at the hospital before he is taken to the police station. During his visit, he will be forced to explain why he is in handcuffs.

However, it is unclear what he will tell Maxie. He could tell her that he was arrested for trying to kill Anna (Finola Hughes) or for taking on a fake identity. Either way, whatever Maxie is told, it appears she will be severely disappointed.

Will she learn that the man who heroically delivered her baby and became her good friend has been lying to her all along?

Elsewhere in the “GH” promo, Peter tells the police he wants to press charges against Jason (Steve Burton) and accuses him of murder. To be fair, Peter isn’t lying about Jason trying to kill him though, as that had been his intention before arriving at the pier.

Before Jason showed up to the pier, Peter was ready to kill Anna. The other man’s arrival forced Anna to admit she was Peter’s real mother. The confession was an issue for Jason, who wanted to kill Peter for holding him captive at that facility in Russia for five years and keeping him away from his loved ones.

Although Peter berated Anna with a few choice words for abandoning him as a child, the admission saved his life and is the reason he’s alive to accuse Jason of attempted murder. Will Jason be arrested for trying to kill Peter?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC