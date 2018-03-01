There must be something in the water in Port Charles because several of its citizens are questioning their realities. Drew and Franco believe they saw one another but can’t tell whether it was a hallucination or a real encounter. On the Thursday, March 1 episode of “General Hospital,” Drew’s determination to learn the truth leads him to a former lover.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap, Drew (Billy Miller) asks Kim (Tamara Braun) if he ever spoke to her about his childhood when they were together. “GH” spoilers reveal Drew looks to Kim for answers.

In the past, Kim has been able to give Drew some insight into his past, and the person he once was before his memory was replaced with Jason’s (Steve Burton).

When their son Oscar (Garren Stitt) was involved in a fight at school, Kim told Drew about the time he stood up for her when a bar patron began to aggressively hit on her.

Now, Drew is hoping Kim can shed some light on the time Drew lived with Franco (Roger Howarth) as a child.

While reflecting on his past in a therapy session, Franco revisited his memory of pushing Drew down the stairs and trying to kill him when they were kids.

Spoilers suggest Franco will have an epiphany amid suspicions that he saw someone in the staircase. Even though this may be able to bring him comfort ahead of his wedding to Liz (Rebecca Herbst), there is no guarantee that one moment will solve all of Franco’s problems and relieve him of the guilt that constantly tortures him.

Drew is still struggling to access his old memories, and isn’t sure if he truly saw Franco, but suspects Franco is aware of his past sins because of the way he acts whenever the two encounter one another.

While it is clear he won’t learn the truth about his past from Franco or Jim (Greg Evigan), who was around the two when they were growing up, Drew is hoping the woman he once cared for will know more about his childhood.

Will Kim give Drew the answers he’s looking for, or will he be left with even more questions following their conversation?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.