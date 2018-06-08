Nelle has seemingly destroyed Carly’s reputation but when the jury reaches a decision, panic sets in for everyone. On the Friday, June 8 episode of “General Hospital,” Jason and Michael realize Nelle’s lies may ruin Carly’s life.

The court is back in session and Carly’s (Laura Wright) loved ones can only hope the jury issues a verdict in her favor. In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Jason (Steve Burton) tells Carly she has the power to stop what is going on.

“GH” spoilers tease Jason is put on the spot. Jason has been encouraging Carly to change her insanity plea because he believes her story that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) fell downstairs rather than being pushed.

Jason has no doubt that Carly could walk away a free woman if she changes her plea but will the jury believe she is innocent?

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Nelle is thrilled. Nelle had quite a successful day in court after she told Ava (Maura West) not to talk about the baby blanket that could prove Carly’s innocence.

Along with Ava’s lies on the stand, Nelle also committed perjury by sticking to her initial fib of Carly intentionally trying to cause harm by pushing her down the stairs.

Nelle appeared to also win sympathy from the jury when she revealed she was suffering from terrible nightmares after her fall and would dream about not being able to hold her baby.

Her dramatic theatrics continued when she left the stand and pretended she was going to faint from her exhausting testimony. Will Nelle and Ava’s testimony convince the jury to find Carly guilty?

Spoilers reveal Michael (Chad Duell) makes a call. In the promo, Nelle overhears Michael telling someone on the phone that Nelle just buried his mother in court.

Chances are he is speaking to Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) about how bad things are looking for Carly. Not only did Nelle and Ava make Carly look terrible but Josslyn (Eden McCoy) also seemed doubtful about her mother’s mental state when she took the stand.

Michael has secretly been working with Spinelli to expose Nelle’s lies but it appears he may have to find another way to save his mother if the computer genius can’t dig up any dirt on the pregnant young woman.

Will Michael be able to prove Nelle set Carly up or will his mother do time for a crime she didn’t commit?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.