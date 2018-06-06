It will be a nerve-wracking day in Port Charles as Carly’s trial begins, and what seemed to be an easy case turns into a brutal fight for her freedom. On the Monday, June 6 episode of “General Hospital,” Carly gears up to prove her innocence but learns of a potential threat.

Since the day Carly (Laura Wright) was arrested for pushing Nelle (Chloe Lanier) down the Quartermaine’s stairs, she has insisted she was innocent. However, it looks like her trial maybe tougher than everyone expected.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Carly asks Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy)whose testimony she has to be worried about.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Sonny cautions Carly. Although they do not answer her question in the preview, there’s a good chance Sonny and Diane are not concerned about Jason’s (Steve Burton) upcoming testimony.

Jason wants Carly to be freed from prison and is one of the few people who believes she was actually fighting with Nelle over a baby blanket when the pregnant young woman took a fall down the stairs.

Jason even recruited Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to see if he could find any evidence against Nelle. It’s safe to say Jason has Carly’s best interest at heart.

However, it appears Sonny and Diane could be worried about the fact that Nelle has been called to take the stand in Carly’s trial. In the promo, Nelle tells Michael (Chad Duell) she has been subpoenaed to testify against his mother.

Nelle’s testimony has the potential to keep Carly in jail for a long time. Diane was already worried the jury would be biased against Carly since she was a mob boss’ wife that was being accused of attacking a helpless pregnant woman.

The attorney figured the best defense would be an insanity plea but with the addition of Nelle, who plays the role of a victim all too well, she could destroy Carly’s life.

Will Nelle finally take Carly down and be free to manipulate Michael into loving her or will the trial take an unexpected turn in Carly’s favor?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.