Since Jason has returned to Port Charles, he has done his best to give Sam her space and respect her decision to continue her life with Drew. However, on the Monday, Feb. 5 episode of “General Hospital,” Carly may finally help Jason see that doing the noble thing will only leave him heartbroken.

In the previous episode, Carly (Laura Wright) explained to Jason (Steve Burton) that the reason why Sam (Kelly Monaco) was so worried about Maxie (Kirsten Storms) following Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) death was that she felt the same when she first found out Jason was dead. Although Jason insisted Sam was simply confused, spoilers for the ABC soap opera reveal Carly will warn him not to give up.

Jason will then experience a moment where he finally reconsiders what Carly has been preaching to him about fighting to be with Sam, and realizes it may not have been all nonsense.

Since Sam asked Jason for a divorce and revealed her plans to marry Drew, those close to Jason have encouraged him to stop Sam’s wedding. They demanded he declare his love for her, but he ignored their pleas and allowed Sam to continue her life without him.

However, once he hears Carly’s rant about Sam still caring for him and how he needs to stop trying to make others happy and fight for what he wants, it seems Jason will realize Sam still loves him, but is too busy thinking with her head and not her heart.

“GH” spoilers also reveal Sam will make a confession, but it is unclear what it will be related to in. In the promo, Sam questions whether Drew (Billy Miller) should go after something that may be too dangerous to use.

In the previous episode, Drew told Sam they would have to do their own investigation about Faison (Anders Hove) and the experiment, because it was clear Jason was keeping secrets from them.

Sam then suggested Drew may be able to unlock his own memories, seeing as he recognized Kim (Tamara Braun), who is from Andrew Cain’s past and was not in Jason’s life.

Will Drew be able to discover new memories and get the answers he needs, or will he create even more questions about his past?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC