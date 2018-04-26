Sam had quite an adventure in Switzerland, but now that she is back in Port Charles, it’s time to catch up with old friends while keeping in mind she still has a mystery to solve. On the Thursday, April 26 episode of “General Hospital,” Sam learns more about the man she has been searching for.

In the previous episode, Sam (Kelly Monaco) found out the picture attached to Henrik’s bank file was fake, which means she is still looking for the man who could give Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Billy Miller) the answers they need about their switch.

From the looks of the ABC promo, it appears her blossoming friendship with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) may be the key to her investigation. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Sam will come through for an old friend.

In the upcoming episode, Maxie is expected to have an awkward run-in with Lulu (Emme Rylan) at the Aurora office. Maxie has continuously made it clear that she needs some space from Lulu seeing as she blames the newbie journalist for Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) death.

Each time the women encounter one another, Maxie reminds Lulu that she is the reason why her unborn child will grow up without a father. Although Lulu has denied responsibility for Nathan’s death, the women can’t seem to mend their friendship. Will Sam save Maxie from another argument with her former best friend?

In the promo, Maxie tells Sam she doesn’t want to talk about a certain subject and would rather tell her all about her new friend Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Maxie and Peter have grown extremely close since Nathan died after being shot by Faison (Anders Hove). However, the expecting mom doesn’t know Peter was partially responsible for her husband’s tragic end.

Viewers are already aware that Peter is the real Henrik hiding in plain sight, just as Faison previously told Jason. Although Griffin (Matt Cohen) has also figured out Peter’s secret, his Hippocratic oath is preventing him from exposing the truth.

Will a conversation with Maxie help Sam figure out Peter and Henrik are the same person or will she need another clue to make a dent in her investigation?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC