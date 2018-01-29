Nathan is fighting for his life after saving Maxie and the baby from Faison, but on the Monday, Jan. 29 episode of “General Hospital,” Nathan may not be able to pull through after being shot by his father.

After frantically searching for Maxie (Kirsten Storms) once finding out Faison (Anders Hove) was back in town on the ABC soap, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) managed to locate his wife and come face to face with his father.

However, the meeting didn’t last too long, after Faison pulled the trigger on his gun, wounding his son and putting him in critical condition.

In a preview for the upcoming episode of “GH,” Nathan is seen in surgery as the machine is heard flatlining.

Griffin (Matt Cohen) then begins to immediately administer chest compressions, but it is unclear if that will be enough to save his life.

In a promo for what’s to come this week on the ABC soap opera, Amy (Risa Dorken) is heard telling Nathan to stay with her.

The scene then cuts to Maxie, who is dressed in all black with tears streaming down her face. Did Nathan die in surgery?

In the previous episode, Faison took Maxie hostage after she showed up to the Crimson believing she had to help an employee.

While in captivity, Maxie told Faison to stay away from her and the baby. She went on to warn him that plenty of people in Port Charles wanted him dead, and she and Nathan would be thrilled over his death.

When Faison finally saw his son with a gun pointed at him, Faison fired his gun. Faison was later shot by Jason (Steve Burton), who did his best not to give the old man a fatal wound.

The deranged criminal and Nathan were both rushed to General Hospital and admitted into surgery. However, Nathan ended up in Griffin's care, who he shot years ago over Claudette (Bree Williamson).

Although Nathan did try to save Griffin after that, there is no telling if the doctor will put his all into saving the officer or plans on finally getting his revenge.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.