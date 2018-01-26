Last time viewers saw Maxie, she was staring down the barrel of Faison’s gun, but on the Friday, Jan. 26 episode of “General Hospital,” Carly’s nosy tendencies may save the life of Maxie and Nathan’s baby.

In the previous episode, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) was called into work after receiving a concerning call from a Crimson employee. However, when she arrived, she was greeted by Faison (Anders Hove) and his gun.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap, Faison fires his gun, and a woman can be heard screaming. Elsewhere, Carly (Laura Wright) is downstairs in the Metro Court and is seen running to Peter, (Wes Ramsey) telling him that she thinks a shot was fired in Crimson.

While it is unclear whether Peter will help her, “GH” spoilers suggest that Carly will be useful. Before running into Carly, Peter walked into the Crimson offices to drop off some documents, but when he turned around, Faison was pointing a gun in his direction and told him to sit.

Maxie later saw Peter at the office, where Faison revealed himself and knocked her security detail unconscious. Seeing as a woman was heard screaming, there is a chance that it could be Maxie.

In a previous episode, Faison made it clear that he wanted his son, but he couldn’t find any information on him. Now that he has captured Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) wife, Faison may be able to get what he wants.

However, it is unlikely that Faison will hurt Maxie because he is also interested in meeting the baby she is carrying. Since Nathan is the father of her child, Faison is technically the grandfather.

While it’s clear Faison fired a shot, there is no telling the reason behind it. Did Peter manage to escape and Faison attempt to shoot? Or was there another reason the gun went off?

In the preview, Dante (Dominic Zamprognac) confirms that Faison is back in Port Charles and the last viewers saw of Nathan, he couldn’t get in touch with Maxie. If Nathan doesn’t reach Maxie in time, could Carly be the one who saves the day?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC