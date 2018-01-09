Sam and Drew thought applying for a speedy marriage license was a great way to kick off the new year, but on the Tuesday, Jan. 9 episode of “General Hospital” Sam’s ties to Jason may cause her to have some doubts over the decision she made.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Drew (Billy Miller) have decided to move forward with their relationship and anxiously applied for a marriage license, but somehow forgot about the fact that Sam is still married to Jason (Steve Burton).

Determined to continue her relationship with Drew, Sam calls on Jason to make things right. In the promo for the upcoming episode, Sam can be heard telling Jason, “I need a divorce.”

In the previous episode, Sam told Drew she needed to speak to Jason on her own about ending their marriage, in order to avoid friction between the two. Shortly after Drew left, Jason arrived at Sam’s office in Aurora and warmly greeted her, not knowing that she was about to shatter his heart once again.

Spoilers for the latest “GH” episode reveal that Jason will be shocked and disheartened by Sam’s request, but he will grant her a divorce because he just wants her to be happy. However, Sam is also expected to pull back, but it is unclear if that will be from Drew or Jason.

For the most part, Sam has been constantly pulling away from Jason and focusing her attention on Drew, but after New Year’s Eve, Sam may finally be overwhelmed by her feelings for Jason.

After being trapped on the Haunted Star together and indulging in some of the favorite pastimes they shared when they were a couple, Sam and Jason shared a passionate kiss. Sam has yet to share this information with Drew.

Between keeping this secret from the man she is attempting to marry and being constantly questioned by friends and family about whether she is really ready to let go of Jason, Sam may just pull back from Drew.

While there is no guarantee that she will distance herself from Drew and run back into Jason’s arms, she may just need some space to deal with her feelings and reevaluate who she really wants to be with.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.