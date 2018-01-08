Sam has decided to put Jason in her past and has agreed to marry Drew as soon as possible. Just as the couple plans to move forward with their relationship however, they will be surprised by some unexpected news on the Monday, Jan. 8 episode of “General Hospital.”

In the previous episode, Sam (Kelly Monaco) pledged her love to Drew (Billy Miller) after Carly (Laura Wright) filled his head with doubt about who Sam truly loves. Although Sam has remained by Drew’s side, it is hard for anyone to forget her epic love story was with Jason (Steve Burton).

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Drew is seen telling Sam that they have a problem. News of an issue comes after Sam told Drew that she wants to spend her life with him rather than Jason, and the two agreed they need to get married as soon as they can.

Meanwhile, spoilers reveal that Jason has been busy trying to track down Faison’s (Anders Hove) mysterious son, who he believes is behind his disappearance and Drew receiving his memories.

Jason‘s investigation could lead to some information about Drew’s past, which could derail his chances for a fairytale wedding with Sam.

Before agreeing to marry Drew, Sam questioned whether he wanted to learn more about Andrew Cain. However, he revealed that he wasn’t interested in digging up his Navy SEALs past, out of fear he would disappoint people when they tried to reminisce with him over situations he couldn’t remember.

When it comes to learning about his past, Drew has not put in much effort to find out who gave him Jason’s memories. While it was revealed that Nathan (Ryan Paevey) is Faison’s son, Jason doesn’t seem convinced that he is the one behind his and Drew’s dilemma, and believes it to be another offspring of Faison’s.

While it has already been established that Drew is a Quartermaine, his hesitancy to learn about his past or investigate why his memory was switched makes it looks as if he may have something to hide.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC