After a night of tequila and dominoes, Sam and Jason were flooded with flashbacks of all of the fun times they once shared together. However, on the Tuesday, Jan. 2 episode of “General Hospital,” the two will be thrown back into reality when Drew arrives, and by then, Sam may be at a loss for words when it comes to her feelings for the two men who love her.

While stuck on the Haunted Star thanks to Carly’s (Laura Wright) scheming ways, Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) ended up participating in one of their old traditions of playing a game of dominoes in which the loser is forced to take a shot of tequila.

After a few fun rounds, Sam realized that Jason was letting her win because he didn’t want her to become too drunk seeing as they were no longer together. The two then came to the decision that it was best to end the game, and Jason suggested they check out the fireworks celebrating the New Year.

Between the beautiful fireworks, the buzz of the alcohol and all the memories flowing through their minds, the two shared a passionate kiss, but new spoilers suggest that the gesture of affection may not turn out the way fans of the characters may hope.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode reveal that Sam will be interrupted. Last time viewers saw Drew (Billy Miller), he was getting out of Kim’s (Tamara Braun) car and heading to the Haunted Star on foot in an attempt to be with Sam. Chances are he’ll be less than pleased to find out the two spent time together alone, and spoilers for the upcoming week reveal Sam will push Jason away.

Elsewhere, Jason is supposed to confront Carly, and it will more than likely be about her setting him up with Sam. In the previous episode, Carly paid a bartender to mess with Drew’s car so he couldn’t make it to the Haunted Star on time, and she told Jason to meet her there.

Meanwhile, Carly was actually over at the Metro Court and never had any intention of showing up. Although Carly believes Jason and Sam should be together, Sam has been upfront about her commitment to Drew, and Jason has done his best to respect her decision.

However, now that the two have shared a kiss, this could make their lives a lot more complicated.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST.

Photo: ABC