Just when Nelle thinks she has everyone eating out of her hands, Sonny appears to throw a wrench in her plans. On the Monday, June 4 episode of “General Hospital,” Nelle and Sonny face off as Michael begins to turn the tables on the mother of his child.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of “General Hospital,” Sonny (Maurice Benard) visits the Quartermaine mansion, where he notes that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) appears to have quickly settled into the luxurious abode.

After inviting himself in, Nelle warns him that she is not alone, just in case Sonny gets any ideas about trying to get rid of her.

Sonny then states it seems like Nelle has gotten everything she wanted now that Michael (Chad Duell) has moved in to help with the baby and Carly (Laura Wright) is locked away in prison. He then suggests that it is time for Nelle to “pay it forward.”

In the previous episode, Sonny tried to convince Carly to stick with her insanity plea while Jason (Steve Burton) told her told her not to admit to any wrongdoing since she is innocent. Although Sonny initially didn’t seem to believe his wife about Nelle setting her up, it appears he has had a change of heart.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Sonny tells Nelle it’s time for them to have a little chat. After Nelle fell down the Quartermaine's stairs, Michael seemed eager to stay by her side and make sure she and the baby are taken care of.

However, in Friday’s episode, Michael appeared to have finally realized there was a chance his mother could be innocent. After speaking with Jason, who encouraged him to take care of his family, Michael called Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and asked him to investigate Nelle.

With his mother facing a life sentence in prison for doing something no one thought she was capable of, Micheal wants Spinelli to look into Nelle’s past and find out all of the aliases she has used.

Will Michael work with Jason to prove Carly’s innocence or will one visit with Sonny scare Nelle into dropping the attempted murder charges?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC