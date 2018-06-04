Princess Diana is two-faced, according to author and broadcaster Geoffrey Robertson.

In the first extract of Robertson's book "Rather His Own Man," which is now available, he shared his most extraordinary and uplifting encounters, including his court battle with a client against Princess Diana. Based on Robertson's works, the late Princess of Wales was insincere and deceitful. Robertson represented Bryce Taylor after the royal filed a lawsuit against him.

In 1995, Sunday Mirror published a story with a headline that read Di Spy Sensation - The Most Amazing Pictures You'll Ever See. The report featured photos of Princess Diana exercising in a gym. The snaps were taken by a hidden camera installed in the ceiling by the gym owner, Taylor.

Princess Diana who was already separated from Prince Charles at that time was out to prove herself. She was advised to take legal actions and Robertson was asked by the High Court judge to represent Taylor. It also meant that he would cross-examine the People's Princess.

"I would need to explore under cross-examination Diana's two-faced attitude to privacy – she had told the tawdry secrets of her marriage to journalist Andrew Morton for a book which blackened Charles's name," Robertson wrote.

However, on the evening before what was considered to be "the trial of the century," Princess Diana's lawyer opted to withdraw her claims. The royal reportedly opted for settlement and deposited $1 million in Bryce's Swiss bank account.

"This was all swathed in secrecy, of course, so the Princess could claim to have 'won'," Robertson added. "I was somewhat deflated, as always when a big case settles at the door of the court."

In related news, Lady Colin Campbell also revealed that she turned down Princess Diana's offer to work on her biography. According to the "Diana in Private" author, the royal wanted her to write lies, so the princess worked with Andrew Morton, instead.

"She wanted me to effectively tell lies like propaganda. I'm not criticising Andrew Morton — he wrote what she told him," Lady Colin claimed. "He chose to believe all that she said and accepted it undiluted, while I was not prepared to do so."

