An Atlanta-based mother went viral after sharing how she's teaching her 5-year-old daughter a valuable lesson about fiscal responsibility by requiring the child to pay rent and utilities every month.

Essence Evans made headlines after she took to Facebook to detail why she makes her daughter, Brooke, spend her monthly allowance of $7 on an assortment of bills. However, Evans aims to teach her child an early lesson about how money works in the "real world."

"I make my 5-year-old pay rent," Evans wrote. "Every week she gets $7 dollars in allowance. But I explained to her that in the real world most people spend most of their paycheck on bills with little to spend on themselves."

"I make her give me $5 dollars back. $1 for rent $1 for water $1 for electricity $1 for cable and $1 for food. The other $2 she gets to save or do what she wants with," she added.

The $5 that Brooke is required to pay a month is actually being put into a savings account. Evans, therefore, claimed that she intends to grant her daughter access to the account when she turns 18.

"If she decides to move out on her own she will have $3,380 to start off. This strategy not only prepares your child for the real world," Evans wrote. "But when they see how much real bills are they will appreciate you for giving them a huge discount."

Evans' revelation sparked praise from many on social media, with several Facebook commenters referring to it as a "great idea" or something they should "start doing."

"That's such a great idea and you are very wise. And with the interest earned that amount will increase," one user commented on Facebook.

"I think it’s a good idea to start out early because by the time the hit teens it will be hard to start," a second user wrote. "Plus when they hit 18, they will thank there mom they saved up money for them. They can still be kids while learning how to be responsible."

There were individuals who criticized Evans' parenting style, however.

"Life’s hard enough let kids be kids," a person commented on the post. "They will be on their own and will figure it all out soon enough."

A second person added, "She’s a Kid..no need to bother children with the stress and struggles of adulthood."

Photo: Getty Images