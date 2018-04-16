It seems Apple could be launching the highly anticipated gold color variant of the iPhone X soon. An FCC filing made by the Cupertino giant strongly hints at an iPhone X with a gold back similar to the gold variants of the iPhone 8 and 8 plus.

MacRumors recently stumbled upon documents that Apple filed with the United States Federal Communications Commission, containing information on a gold iPhone X handset. The documents, per the news outlet, were originally filed in September of 2017 and they present details and photos of a gold iPhone X.

Based on the leaked images of the possible third color option of the iPhone X, the shade of gold it has is very similar to the one found on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The Apple-centric news site surmised that Apple may have originally planned on releasing three iPhone X color options, but the gold version was ultimately shelved due to some production issues.

Apple is, as expected, mum on the issue. A look back on the reports and leaks ahead of the iPhone X’s launch seems to confirm what MacRumors stated though. It can be noted that KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned Apple leaker, said last September that the Cupertino giant was having some issues with the production of a “Blush Gold” iPhone X. He also predicted back then that the gold color option could go on sale a little later than the other variants.

Last month, Japanese blog Mac Otakara reported that Apple is releasing a gold color option in hopes of boosting sales of the iPhone X. The Japanese-language tech blog also claimed at the time that the tech giant was launching an update model of the iPad. A day after, Apple introduced the new 9-7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support.

Apple recently announced the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices. It wouldn’t make sense for the company to introduce the gold color option of the iPhone X alongside the red devices for it could steal the spotlight from the products of its collaboration with (RED). So if Apple is indeed planning to debut a gold iPhone X to boost its mid-year sales, then the best venue for its launch would be the upcoming WWDC 2018.

Nothing has been confirmed at this point though, so it’s best to take everything with a grain of salt.

