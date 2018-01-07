The best in movies in television will be celebrated Sunday night with the 75th annual Golden Globes. It’s the first major award show of the new year, marking the beginning of what should be an exciting awards season.

The 2018 Golden Globes start at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Seth Meyers will host the event from the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and viewers can watch a live stream at NBC.com/live.

No TV show was recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association more than “Little Big Lies,” which leads the way with six nominations. “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “This is Us” are both up for three awards each.

When it comes to movies, no film has a chance to win more awards than “The Shape of Water.” Guillermo del Toro’s film has seven nominations, including the categories for best picture, best director and best actress in a drama. “The Post” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” both scored six nominations.

Even though the Golden Globes take place just two months before the Academy Awards, Sunday’s show won’t exactly predict what movies will be winners at the Oscars. The Golden Globe winner for best motion picture in the drama category goes on to win the award for best picture at the Oscars about half the time.

The 2017 Golden Globe winner for best picture, “Moonlight,” did go on to win the award for best picture at the Academy Awards. “La La Land,” which was initially announced as the Oscar-winner for best picture, won for best picture in the comedy or musical category.

“All the Money in the World” is the only film that was nominated for best director, but didn’t receive a best picture nomination. Ridley Scott got the best director nod over Luca Guadagnino, who directed the best picture nominated “Call Me by Your Name.”

Plenty of familiar names are nominated, especially when it comes to best actor. Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks and Daniel Day-Lewis are all up for the award in drama category. There are some big names nominated for best director, including Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott and Steven Speilberg.

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images