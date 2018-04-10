Every April 10th, we celebrate Golfer’s Day, which isn’t so much about the game as it is about the people who play it. If you can’t get outside to play a couple of rounds today or want another way to celebrate afterward, a good golf flick is a perfect way to go. From dramas to romances to comedies, here are 6 golfing movies to watch on Golfer’s Day.

1. “The Greatest Game Ever Played” (2005)

What happened when a young golfer named Francis (Shia LaBeouf) not only met his golfing idol, Harry (Stephen Dillane) but played against him in the 1913 US Open? This film, based on a true story, explored just that.

2. “Caddyshack” (1980)

You can’t have a list of golf movies and not include this classic comedy, which starred Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, and Bill Murray. Put all of those great actors together, add in a little bit of golf and a dancing gopher, and then set it at an exclusive club and you’ve got yourself this hilarious flick.

3. “The Legend Of Bagger Vance” (2000)

Not only did this film combine Matt Damon, Will Smith and Charlize Theron in one movie, but it also told a classic underdog story about a withdrawn veteran and amateur golfer going up against two golfing legends in a local competition. Along the way, the veteran received both golfing and life lessons from his caddy, Bagger Vance (Smith).

4. “Happy Gilmore” (1996)

Who could ever forget the time Adam Sandler played a wannabe hockey star who switched over to the world of golfing to try to save his grandmother’s house? Of course, there were the usual Sandler antics along the way and even a little romance thrown in for good measure.

5. “Caddyshack II” (1988)

One “Caddyshack” is not enough for this list because the sequel, which arrived almost a decade after the original, is so unloved that it should be hate-watched every so often. The film sits at an incredibly low four percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, compared to the first film’s 75 percent.

6. “Tin Cup” (1996)

Yes, it’s a golf movie, but at its heart, it’s a romantic comedy with a little drama mixed in. Kevin Costner plays a golfer no longer at the top of the game and the story follows him as he works to qualify for the US Open tournament because he believes that’s the best way to not only get the attention of his rival’s girlfriend but to win her over, as well.