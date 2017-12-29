Michael will find himself in hot water in next week’s episode of NBC’s “The Good Place.”

Series creator Michael Schur told TV Guide that Vicky (Tiya Sircar) will go hard at Michael in Season 2, episode 9. While it’s unclear whether Vicky’s meddling has something to do with Shawn’s (Mark Evan Jackson) sudden reappearance at the end of last episode, Schur said that Shawn’s surprise visit to the neighborhood was prompted by something he discovered in the reports.

“The question, of course, is what Shawn has seen in [the reports], and why he has decided to show up now,” Schur teased about Shawn’s unexpected return to the neighborhood.

Shawn and Michael last talked to each other at the end of the Season 2 premiere, in which Shawn asked Michael for an update about his second attempt to torture Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto). But instead of telling the truth that his second attempt also failed, Michael lied to Shawn and said that everything was going as planned.

Shawn previously told Michael that he wouldn’t be giving him another chance if his second attempt didn’t work, so the ambitious afterlife architect decided not to tell his boss that he has in fact rebooted the neighborhood over 800 times already. But when Vicky (Tiya Sircar) threatened to tell Shawn what’s really happening in the neighborhood, Michael was forced to secretly team up with the humans and let Vicky run the neighborhood.

Elsewhere in the next episode, as revealed in the synopsis for the installment, Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason attempt to solve a riddle.

Last episode, Eleanor finally revealed to Chidi that they had been sleeping together in previous versions of the neighborhood. While it’s exciting to see how the dynamic between Eleanor and Chidi will change after that revelation, fans will have to wait until later in the season before the two revisit that discussion. “That conversation might be continued, in some form, at a later date,” Schur teased of Eleanor and Chidi’s love chat.

“The Good Place” Season 2, episode 9, titled “Leap to Faith,” airs on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. EST on NBC.