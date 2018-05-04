Nothing can stay a secret forever in the town of Middleton, and when“Good Witch” Season 4 continues this Sunday with episode 2, residents will begin to hear of Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Sam’s (James Denton) engagement. Meanwhile, Cass will start to see that Nick (Rhys Matthew Bond) and Grace’s (Bailee Madison) truce isn’t very real.

Perhaps a little music will help the couple through these unique situations. In International Business Times’ exclusive clip (watch above) from the episode, they discover an old, original tune hand-written by a famous songwriter from the 1930s. Sam goes to play the lyric-less song on the piano and while he hears it as a love song, Cassie seems to get a whole different vibe from it.

“I guess different people can hear the same song in different ways,” Abigail (Sarah Power) notes in the clip.

“Music is mysterious that way,” Cassie adds.

Photo: Crown Media / Shane Mahood

With the facial expressions Abigail gives during this whole scene, it seems like she might’ve used her magical ways to push them towards this discovery. But what does she hope the song will bring for Sam and Cassie? It wouldn’t be an episode of “Good Witch” without a little mysterious magic.

Throughout the episode, titled “In 4/4, With Emotion,” Cass and Sam won’t be able to stop hearing the song wherever they go in town, according to the episode’s synopsis. Plus, news of their engagement begins to spread at the Bistro and “after seeing Cassie’s striking gimmel ring, Stephanie (Kylee Evans) feels down about her own recent breakup, prompting a meddlesome Abigail to stir the pot with a scheme to get Stephanie noticed, only to see her plan quickly unravel.”

Also in Sunday’s “Good Witch,” Cassie begins to see right through Nick and Grace’s supposed truce and comes up with a way to get them to work together on a project. “Nick gets the unexpected opportunity to right a wrong, which helps put the past behind them,” the synopsis teases. As for Sam, he’s excited to start brainstorming ideas for his and Cass’ upcoming wedding, but when he shares his thoughts with her, she’s a bit hesitant to reveal her own desires. Once she’s reminded that “a good marriage takes great communication,” she and Sam start working together on the wedding planning.

Back at Grey House, Abigail finds an unexpected visitor when she opens a late-night knock at the door. Who’s the guest that has her startled? Find out when “Good Witch” Season 4, episode 2 airs on Hallmark Channel on Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT.